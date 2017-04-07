Former Oxford College instructor charged with sexual assault of student: Police
A 58-year-old Burlington man is charged with sexual assault of a former student, Halton police say. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 9:14PM EDT
A former Oxford College instructor was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a former student on Friday, police say.
A 58-year-old Burlington man, William “Bill” McTaggart, has been charged with sexual assault and trafficking a narcotic.
Halton police claim the adult male victim was a former student of McTaggart’s.
Police have not released any information about where the sexual assault occurred.
The arrest was part of a child abuse and sexual assault unit investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Cindy Sunstrum at 905-465-8979 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.