

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 27-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with four sexual assault incidents at York University.

Keith Jonathan Jarrett, who Toronto police say is a former student and employee of York University, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

All incidents occurred in the York Lanes and Vari Hall areas of York University, according to Toronto police.

On March 3, a 28-year-old woman was approached by a suspect at the library, around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the man tried to start up a conversation with the woman. She was sexually assaulted when she attempted to walk away, the news release said.

Another woman, 18, was sexually assaulted shortly before 1 p.m. on March 17.

Again, the suspect allegedly attempted to start up a conversation with the woman and sexually assaulted her when she left their conversation.

Around 30 minutes later, Toronto police allege the man found her at York Lanes and sexually assaulted her again.

The third incident occurred 10 days later, when a 20-year-old woman was walking towards Vari Hall.

At 9:45 p.m., investigators say she was approached by the suspect and sexually assaulted.

Jarrett appeared at a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case are asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.