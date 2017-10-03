

The Canadian Press





UPDATE: Missing Alberta woman Tara Roe Smith is confirmed to be the fourth Canadian killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

JASPER, Alta. - A third Canadian is among the dead in a mass shooting at a country music show in Las Vegas.

Calla Medig had taken time off from her job at Moxie's restaurant in west Edmonton to attend the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, said her boss, Scott Collingwood.

“This had started to become an annual thing for her, I believe it was her third trip,” Collingwood told The Canadian Press.

When news broke about the mass shooting at the festival on Sunday, Collingwood said he immediately called Medig, but it went right to voicemail. She didn't answer texts or Facebook messages, he added.

On Monday, he called her roommate, who went to Vegas with Medig, and got the terrible news.

“She was little bit of everything around here, she was kind of a rock and as of Thursday she would have been our newest manager,” Collingwood said. “A lot of us around here have super heavy hearts and we already miss her.”

Medig grew up in the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper. Jasper Legion Branch 31 said in a Facebook post that it lowered its flag in Medig's memory.

In its post, the legion called her a young, beautiful lady who was taken too soon.

Nearly 60 people were killed by the gunman who opened fire on a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music festival on Sunday night.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has extended her condolences to Medig's friends and family.

“On behalf of all Albertans, we are so deeply sorry for your loss,” Notley said Tuesday at a meeting of premiers in Ottawa. “You are in our thoughts and in our prayers and, in our hearts, all Albertans stand with you.”

Notley has also extended her condolences to the family of Jessica Klymchuk, who was from the small Alberta community of Valleyview.

Jordan McIldoon, 23, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was also killed.

A relative said McIldoon would have turned 24 on Friday and was a month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic.