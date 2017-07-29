

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people accused of stealing jewelry from a North York jewelry store have been arrested, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Jan. 28 at a jewelry store in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police allege two men and two women walked into the store and distracted employees by expressing interest in a number of items and well as payment methods. While that was going on, police say one of the suspects would take jewelry from the display case and hide it before staff noticed.

The four people then left the store and didn’t attempt to pay from the items they stole, police say.

Employees reported the theft to police and officers launched an investigation.

The four suspects, identified by police as 30-year-old Lazar Sava, of Markham, 25-year-old Stela Rostas, of Markham, 40-year-old Toronto resident Teusan-Nistor Solomon, and 41-year-old Tanase Haret, also of Toronto, have now been arrested in connection with the case. They each face one count of theft over $5,000.