

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four out of five new express bus routes that went into service in March, 2016 outperformed ridership projections in their first year of service while also saving some commuters upwards of 22 minutes a day, Mayor John Tory says.

The five new routes – the 185 Don Mills Rocket, the 199 Finch Rocket, the 188 Kipling South Rocket, the 24E Victoria Park Express and the 186 Wilson Rocket – all began operating on March 27, 2016 at a cost of $3.4 million annually.

Though new routes usually only reach 75 per cent of their projected ridership in their first year and need three years to fully mature, data released on Tuesday shows that some of the buses are already at or above their overall ridership targets.

The best performing route – the 24E Victoria Park Express – attracted an average weekday ridership of 6,300 people, which was 150 per cent of the projected ridership for this year.

The 186 Wilson Rocket also significantly exceeded expectations with an average weekday ridership of 8,700, which was 130 per cent of the projected ridership.

Overall, the five routes attracted an average weekday ridership of 67,200 people, which is 116 per cent of the projected ridership of 57,800 per weekday.

“This kind of investment makes a real difference for the people of Toronto and that is because 60 per cent of TTC customers use a bus as part of their daily trip,” Mayor John Tory told reporters at Victoria Park Station on Tuesday. “It is clear that in almost every case commuters take advantage of express routes when they are offered.”

Four out of the five new express routes did outperform projections in their first year of service with the only exception being the 188 Kipling South rocket, which only attracted about 83 per cent of its projected ridership.

The data also revealed that the availability of routes saved some commuters a significant amount of time per day, with those travelling from one end to another doing so about 4 to 10 minutes quicker than they otherwise would have, depending on the bus.

“The full length of the 24E Victoria Park Express route is 7 minutes shorter than the local bus in the morning and 10 minutes shorter in the afternoon. That is 17 minutes every single day that people who take the bus along Victoria Park (Avenue) did not have two years ago,” Tory said. “That is 85 minutes each work week which amounts to 3 days of saved time over a 48 week work year. Three days of saved time that people have back for themselves and their families because of the introduction of these express bus services.”

The TTC has a plan to add five new routes to its express bus network in 2019 and another eight between 2022 and 2026.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, TTC Chair Josh Colle said that the success of the five routes launched in March, 2016 “clearly shows” that express buses can provide short-term relief to commuters while more long-term projects, such as new rapid transit lines, are pursued.

“Customers want more of this,” he says.