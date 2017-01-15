

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people remain in hospital on Sunday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mulmur Township, about an hour’s drive north of Brampton.

Police said a 2008 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Mitsubishi RVR collided on Airport Road, north of County Road 17, at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

It took crews about an hour and a half to extricate one of the victims from the mangled wreckage.

Six people were taken to hospital following the crash but two have since been treated and released.

According to police, the 53-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi suffered a broken femur, broken sternum and head injuries and is currently in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

The 58-year-old female driver of the Camry was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with neck, back and check pain. She also suffered an injured to her right leg and foot, police said.

A 51-year-old male passenger of the Toyota suffered a dislocated right hip, a broken left hip and a broken shoulder.

A 35-year-old female passenger of the Camry had a fractured pelvis, suffered bi-lateral fractures on her femurs, and had internal bleeding, police confirm.

Police are searching for a third vehicle that officers believe struck the Camry after the crash. Investigators say the vehicle, which is believed to be a blue Volkswagen, did not remain at the scene and is missing its driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the collisions are asked to contact Dufferin OPP through the OPP Com-Centre at 1-888-310-1122.