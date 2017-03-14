

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are searching for four suspects after two Ajax jewelry stores were targeted for robberies less than an hour apart.

Police say on March 13 shortly before 5 p.m., a masked suspect was seen trying to gain entry into Graziella Fine Jewelry on Kingston Road East in Ajax. Police say employees refused to let the suspect inside and following the incident, he was seen meeting with two other masked men. They all fled on foot and police were alerted to the attempted robbery.

About a half an hour later, police were called to Ron Galbraith Jewellers on Harwood Avenue South in Ajax for a reported robbery.

According to police, four males entered the store and two of the suspects were armed with handguns. The suspects allegedly smashed glass cabinets and left with a large amount of jewelry and cash.

No staff members were injured during the robbery.

Police say they believe that the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.