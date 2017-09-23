

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four teens were rushed to hospital, two of them in life-threatening condition, following a single-vehicle crash in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Rockcliffe Boulevard and Terry Drive at around 12:50 a.m.

Two of the victims were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the two other were transported to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police say that all of the victims are teenagers who were born between 1999 and 2001.

Roads are currently closed in the area while police conduct an investigation at the scene.