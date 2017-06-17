

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A four-year-old girl called 9-1-1 on Friday after her babysitter became unresponsive while in the deep end of a backyard swimming pool in Newmarket.

Police say that they were dispatched to the residence near Davis Drive and Leslie Street at around 5 p.m. after a 9-1-1 operator recieved the call from the child.

The babysitter, a 20-year-old woman, was subsequently pulled from the pool and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She remained in hospital in life-threatening condition as of Saturday morning.

The child did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but say that they do not consider it to be suspicious.