

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Afternoon commuters are facing some delays as freezing rain creates some slippery road conditions throughout the GTA.

Many bus and streetcar routes are experiencing delays due to the freezing rain, the TTC said Tuesday afternoon.

Riders on several streetcar routes reported seeing streetcars backed up as iced overhead wires created problems for some vehicles.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said an abrasive bronze insert has been attached to some streetcars’ trolley poles to help clear overhead wires of ice. However not all vehicles have the devices. In response, extra bus service is being added on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton routes to supplement streetcar service, the TTC said.

Still, the transit agency advised riders to leave extra time to get around.

GO Transit said that some GO bus routes were also experiencing delays due to the weather.

In addition to transit troubles, slick sidewalks are making walking conditions hazardous for pedestrians. Paramedic services throughout the GTA said they were responding to dozens of calls for falls due to slippery surfaces and advised people to be careful on walkways.

Treacherous commute home

Drivers are facing some slippery road conditions on local roads and major highways as well and police and OPP are advising motorists to leave extra time and to use extra caution to avoid collisions.

Salt trucks started doing afternoon rounds on roads, bike lanes and sidewalks at around 2 p.m. and will continue to make rounds throughout the afternoon, the city said

The hazardous weather comes amid a freezing rain warning Environment Canada issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario on Monday. Periods of freezing rain began around noon and are expected to last for several hours before changing to rain, the national weather agency said.

Power outages possible

Toronto Hydro said Tuesday it was prepared to respond to possible outages brought on by the freezing rain.

As of 5:20 p.m., 1,200 customers in the city’s west end were being affected by an outage in an area bounded by the Gardiner Expressway to north, Lake Shore Boulevard to the south, Royal York Boulevard to west and Park Lawn Road to the east.

Toronto Hydro did not immediately say whether the outage was weather-related.

Most school buses cancelled

While the rain didn’t start until midday, school buses across most of the GTA were cancelled Tuesday in anticipation of the active weather.

A spokesperson for Peel District School Board told CP24 the decision was made to cancel buses to keep kids safe throughout the day.

"When we make these decisions, we take the safety of our students into consideration," said Manager of Communications Carla Pereira.

She said cancelling buses first thing in the morning helps parents who would otherwise find themselves in a panic in the middle of the afternoon trying to find a way for their child to come home.

The precipitation is expected to last into Tuesday evening before tapering off. The temperature is expected to hover around the freezing mark between -1 C and 2 C Tuesday.