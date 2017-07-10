

The Canadian Press





Family and friends of an Ontario teen who died while on a graduation trip are still waiting for answers as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Alex Sagriff of Belleville, Ont. died on July 6 while on vacation in Veradero, Cuba.

Her vacation was not officially sanctioned by her local school board, but was instead co-ordinated by the student travel organization S-Trip.

S-Trip says it has arranged to bring most of Sagriff's fellow travellers home and is organizing grief counselling and other supports for those who need it.

They say they will not comment further on Sagriff's death unless directed to by her family.

Family members issued a statement saying they're focusing on bringing Sagriff's body home as they wait for more answers about her death.