

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Family and friends of Andrew Kinsman, who vanished amid suspicious circumstances almost two months ago, have begun searching wooded areas in the Don Valley for signs of him.

Kinsman, 49, was last seen in the area of Parliament and Winchester Streets on June 26.

At the time, friends expressed concern for Kinsman’s safety and described his disappearance as “completely out of character.”

About a month later police announced the formation of a task force to investigate Kinsman’s disappearance as well as the disappearance of another man with ties to the LGBTQ community, but to date no further information has been released about the search for either man.

“A lot of people miss and wish Andrew would come home but as we are right now we are starting to lose hope in that regard,” Ted Healey, a longtime friend of Kinsman’s, told CP24 on Thursday.

“Andrew wasn’t the kind of person just to up and leave.”

Healey told CP24 that Kinsman’s loved ones have begun searching wooded areas in the Don Valley and the Leslie Spit for signs of him but have not yet found anything of note.

Healey said that friends have also launched a website in the hopes of piecing together what happened to Kinsman.

“I have known him for 20 years and he would have said something to me if something was wrong,” he said.