

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Drake’s King West restaurant says it will be reopening today after it was “closed for renovations” for the past week.

A post on the restaurant’s Instagram account last week said Fring’s, the Toronto rapper’s joint venture with celebrity chef Susur Lee, would be closed from April 6 to April 12 for “renovations.”

But a notice posted in the window of the restaurant suggests that Fring’s was actually closed because its licence was suspended.

Complaints listed on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s April 6 notice include “exceeding lawful capacity of the premises” and “promoting immoderate consumption.”

Fring’s, which first opened in October 2015, will reopen Thursday, according to the restaurant’s website.