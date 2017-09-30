

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A frosty evening is in store for parts of Ontario tonight.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory Saturday for Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Northern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Peterborough, Caledon and Uxbridge.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are likely to reach the freezing mark and could be potentially damaging to crops, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 1 C on Saturday night for those areas listed as affected.

“A strong high pressure centre will settle across Southern Ontario tonight,” the advisory reads.

“A chilly night is in store with clear skies and light winds aiding in temperatures falling to near the freezing mark in many regions, especially those away from the Great Lakes.”

The national weather agency advises people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas.

Sunday will fare a little better, with temperatures reaching a high of 18 C and a low of 6 C.