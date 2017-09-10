

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Sunwing passengers at Pearson International Airport say they are frustrated by the way the airline has handled flight delays in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

In a statement sent to CP24 on Sunday, a spokesperson for Sunwing said there were “several factors” contributing to recent delays, including the delayed return of some of the Hurricane Irma rescue flights and the closure of Jamaican airports due to a lightning strike.

“Our main focus continues to be the evacuation of customers affected by the storm. To date we have sent close to 30 rescue flights to the Caribbean including three to Saint Maarten, one of which flew yesterday to pick up international tourists who were stranded at our partner hotels,” Sunwing’s statement read.

“Those individuals were flown on our plane to Punta Cana. We’ve also partnered with Global Medic and are sending 1,000 kilos of humanitarian aid into Saint Maarten this morning.”

Sunwing says it has provided meal vouchers and compensation to those impacted by the delays.

“We are very apologetic for the inconvenience to our customers,” the statement concluded.

Gordon Giannandrea, who was supposed to fly to Cancun this morning, told CP24 Sunday that he was offered a $15 meal voucher from Sunwing to make up for the delay.

“I don’t need a $15 meal voucher. I’d be more happy with compensation that fits what we are losing on our trip,” he said.

“We are losing a day’s trip on our seven-day trip and compensation for that would be appropriate in my opinion.”

Valentino Galati, who is also flying to Cancun today, said he did not receive any advance notice of the delay.

“We were told to be here for 3 a.m. for check in. We came at 2:30. I’d been checking all day yesterday. There was no notifications that there were going to be any delays or anything like that,” he told CP24 at the airport Sunday morning.

“We came in and the notification we got was in the baggage line at 3:20 a.m. and they told us our flight was delayed until 1 p.m.”