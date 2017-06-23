

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Service on the Richmond Hill GO line returned to normal for the afternoon rush home after flooding caused delays earlier in the day.

GO trains on the line were diverted this morning due to flooding along the route.

But Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted that flooding along the tracks had receded enough that it shouldn't cause any issues for the afternoon train service.

The flooding that causes issues Friday morning was located along Bayview Avenue, between River and King streets.

As a result, the train did not service Oriole and Old Cummer stations. Stranded commuters were told they could use their GO tickets or Presto cards on the TTC’s Finch, Sheppard and Leslie subway stations.

The detour added between 30 and 45 minutes to a commuter’s trip.

“We have a system in place that tells us when there’s flooding. It told us that there was flooding on both Barrie and Richmond Hill corridors," Aikins said. "Barrie was okay for the morning service, but Richmond Hill, as we saw with the Bayview Extension, was flooded.”

Aikins said Friday afternoon that commuters should have an easier time getting home tonight.