

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Full streetcar service to the Exhibition Loop resumed this morning, following a long-term closure for construction.

Access to the Exhibition Loop had been restricted since last January.

As a result, 509 Harbourfront streetcars were terminating at the Fleer streetcar loop and streectcars were replaced with buses on the 511 Bathurst route. The 307 Bathurst and 363 Osssington blue night buses were also terminating inside the Exhibition Place grounds but not servicing Exhibition Loop.

The TTC says that the loop underwent “extensive work” during the closure, including the replacement of a 100-year-old retaining wall, drainage work and track replacement.

Full service resumed at 5 a.m. this morning, which was one week ahead of the latest timeline for reopening of Feb. 25.