

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A funeral was held Saturday for a Toronto filmmaker who disappeared after a dive off the Florida Keys last month, prompting a frantic search that culminated with the recovery of his body three days later.

Rob Stewart was diving with two colleagues near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida on Jan. 31 when he disappeared shortly after surfacing.

His body was then recovered on Feb. 3.

Ahead of the 1 p.m. service at the Bloor Street United Church on Saturday, friends remembered Stewart as someone who was always smiling and never stopped trying to save the world.

“Not only was he saving our oceans and so passionate about sharks, he was a really great friend,” Morgan Chapman said. “He was a loveable guy, a great spirit and just always happy. I actually don’t ever recall Rob being unhappy.”

“I’ve known Rob for 15 years and what I told his parents is that he was a gift of light, of energy and of calm,” Elaine Dembe added. “He had a beautiful presence and that indicated he was a spiritual person. He didn’t need much to be happy.”

Stewart, 37, had been in Florida shooting the sequel to his 2006 film “Sharkwater.”

A number of dignitaries were in attendance at the funeral, including Premier Kathleen Wynne.