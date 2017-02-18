

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for a Toronto filmmaker who disappeared after a dive off the Florida Keys last month, prompting a frantic search that culminated with the recovery of his body three days later.

Rob Stewart was diving with two colleagues near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida on Jan. 31 when he disappeared shortly after surfacing.

Stewart, 37, had been in Florida shooting the sequel to his 2006 film “Sharkwater.”

A public funeral is being held at Bloor Street United Church at 1 p.m. today.

In a statement announcing funeral details, Stewart's family says the filmmaker will be "forever in our hearts."

A number of dignitaries are expected to be in attendance today, including Premier Kathleen Wynne.