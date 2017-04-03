

The Canadian Press





CALEDONIA, Ont. -- A funeral for one of three people killed in a crash near Caledonia, Ont., will take place today.

A service to honour 12-year-old Grace King will be held this morning.

The chief of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation is requesting privacy for King's family and all those affected by last Wednesday's crash.

King and 14-year-old Waagosh Secord were returning home with members of a youth group when a car crashed into the van they were travelling in, killing both girls and injuring six others.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Wyatt Martin, was also killed in the crash.

Funeral services for him and Secord took place over the weekend.