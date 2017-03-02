

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - The latest Canadian cabinet minister to visit Washington is making a brief virtual side-trip: to outer space.

Former astronaut and current Transport Minister Marc Garneau is interviewing astronauts via video hookup to the International Space Station.

As a past extraterrestrial traveller, Garneau is telling the crowd at an aviation conference that current visits are longer and harder on the body than his own trips -- he says he used to be able to go out to a restaurant the same day he returned to Earth.

Via video, he asked U.S. astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson questions like how they trained for their mission.

They told him about their 12-hour workdays and about how they're experimenting with stem cells and growing lettuce in space.

Garneau asked how the lettuce tasted. And Whitson, whom he knew from his astronaut days, said it was fantastic.