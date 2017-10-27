Gas plants trial hears from IT consultant allegedly paid to wipe hard drives
The remains of the 800-megawatt gas-fired power plant, which had it's construction canceled by the then Liberal Government of Ontario prior to the provincial general election of 2011, sits in Mississauga on May 18 2014. A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office is slated to begin in Toronto today. David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged with breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer. The politically sensitive case involves allegations of illicit email destruction in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty. The emails were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 2:24PM EDT
TORONTO -- The trial of two former senior political aides is hearing from a private IT consultant who was allegedly hired to wipe clean several hard drives in ex-premier Dalton McGuinty's office.
Peter Faist -- who is not charged in the case involving the alleged destruction of documents related to two cancelled gas plants -- told the court he signed an immunity agreement before giving a statement to provincial police as part of their investigation.
Prosecutors allege Faist was hired to wipe clean about 20 hard drives in McGuinty's office in 2013.
David Livingston, McGuinty's former chief of staff, and his deputy Laura Miller, who is also Faist's common-law spouse, are charged in connection with the deletion of emails about the Liberal government's decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 provincial election.
They have both pleaded not guilty to breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer.
Faist testified that he did not know Miller's exact role in government when he came in to do computer work in her office in early 2013.
He said Miller had mentioned wanting to "clean the personal data off the machines in the office" and asked if he knew anyone who could do that type of work.
"I said that I could do it myself," he told a Toronto court Friday.
Documents presented in court show Faist's IT company sent an invoice for more than $11,000 to the Liberal Caucus Service Bureau in late January 2013 for "consulting and implementation services."
The Liberals' decision to cancel the gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga set off a political firestorm.
The party's initial refusal to hand over documents related to the cancellation to a legislature committee triggered a contempt debate that eventually saw McGuinty resign as premier in the fall of 2012.
He was never the target of the investigation and is reported to have co-operated with the police probe.