General Motors reaches tentative agreement at its Ontario CAMI plant
The GM CAMI assembly factory parking lot sits empty as employees walk the picket line in Ingersoll, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. General Motors and the union representing about 2,500 striking workers at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are expected to resume talks today aimed at ending a strike that's into its fourth week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 8:53PM EDT
TORONTO -- General Motors says a tentative agreement has been reached with its striking workers at the company's CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
The company announced the agreement in an email Friday night, but didn't provide any details because the workers still must vote on whether to accept it.
The plant assembles GM's Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle.
The agreement comes after GM told Unifor, the union representing the workers, that it may shift more production to Mexico if the four week old strike didn't end soon.
Unifor President Jerry Dias had accused the company of declaring war on its Ingersoll workers, but the company said it had little choice.
Job security was a major issue in the negotiations.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne issued a statement expressing hope that the tentative deal will end the strike, which she says has been felt throughout the province's auto supply chain.