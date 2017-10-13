

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- General Motors says a tentative agreement has been reached with its striking workers at the company's CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

The company announced the agreement in an email Friday night, but didn't provide any details because the workers still must vote on whether to accept it.

The plant assembles GM's Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle.

The agreement comes after GM told Unifor, the union representing the workers, that it may shift more production to Mexico if the four week old strike didn't end soon.

Unifor President Jerry Dias had accused the company of declaring war on its Ingersoll workers, but the company said it had little choice.

Job security was a major issue in the negotiations.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne issued a statement expressing hope that the tentative deal will end the strike, which she says has been felt throughout the province's auto supply chain.