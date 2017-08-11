

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Management at two downtown condominium buildings say an emergency back-up generator will be brought in from outside of the GTA to temporarily restore power for residents.

Residents of the high-rise buildings on Simcoe Street near University Avenue have been without power since Thursday morning.

Management officials say the power could be restored as early as Friday night, but full power will not be restored to the buildings until Tuesday by the earliest.

According to Toronto Hydro, the issue is related to a problem with equipment that is owned by the buildings rather than the utility.

“We are waiting for their customer equipment to be fixed and then we will restore power as soon as we can,” spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 on Friday. “The crews are on site ready to do whatever work is necessary.”

One of the buildings that is impacted by the outage has over 30 floors while the other is closer to 15 storeys.

The outages have left both buildings without functioning elevators or working air conditioning systems, meaning some residents have had to climb hundreds of stairs just to get home.

“It has been incredibly frustrating,” resident Risa Rosenfield told CP24. “I had to call Toronto Hydro and contact my board of directors. The property management company has communicated but not frequently enough.”