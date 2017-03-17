

Sandie Benitah and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Mila Barberi in front of a lighting store in Woodbridge earlier this week used a getaway driver to flee the scene, new video footage released by police shows.

Two people were shot when a gunman opened fired outside a commercial building on Caster Avenue near Weston Road and Highway 7, just after 4 p.m.

Mila Barberi, 28, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 40-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

In the clip released Friday, a man clad in black with some sort of covering over his face, gets out of a dark coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee that pulled into a laneway off Caster Avenue.

The shooter, brandishing a handgun, runs away from the Jeep as the driver repositions the vehicle for the getaway.

The shooting suspect then runs over an outcropping of bushes, nearly tripping over, before climbing back into the passenger seat of the Jeep before it speeds off.

The vehicle was found parked on the side of the road, near Barmac and Garyray Drives, by a passerby.

Investigators said the vehicle was reported stolen from the Rexdale area on March 13, a day before the shooting took place.

The car is now being thoroughly investigated for evidence. Police said Friday that the Jeep was abandoned only “minutes” before it was found by a passerby.

Const. Laura Nicolle, a spokesperson for York Regional Police told CP24, they are not releasing any details about the male victim because of the "severity of what occurred."

Police are still hunting for a suspect in the case who they have described as a man who is about six-foot-two and 250 pounds.

He had his face covered and was wearing a dark jacket at the time the violence unfolded, investigators said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown, but when asked on Friday whether there might be a connection to organized crime, police said they are still investigating the case.

"This is still under investigation and while we will consider every possibility, we cannot confirm any connection to organized crime," Nicolle said.