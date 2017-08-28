

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl that took place in the city’s Flemingdon Park area.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place around 8 p.m. in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive.

Police said the man approached the young girl engaging in conversation with her before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The girl was then able to flee the area.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-nine brown man between the ages of 20 and 25 with an average build and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).