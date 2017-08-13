

The Canadian Press





LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. - A 12-year-old Quebec girl has been injured after slipping and falling from an amusement park ride at a festival in Lac-Megantic on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious head wounds but officials said Saturday night that they don't fear for her life.

The ride, which featured so-called "flying chairs," was shut down after the incident.

Provincial police say the fall appears to have been an accident.