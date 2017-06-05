

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after Peel Regional Police discovered a social media post encouraging students at a Brampton Catholic school to bring weapons to class.

In a news release, police said they learned Sunday of a post encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Monday in order to trigger a lockdown.

The Snapchat post advised that the idea was to disrupt the school day and that no one was to actually be harmed, according to police.

One of the students who received the message captured it and forwarded it on to police.

Officers went to St. Edmund Campion Secondary School this morning to ensure the school was safe and said in a news release that no weapons have been found in the building.

The young woman, a student at the school, was arrested and could face a charge of public mischief, police said. She cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that anyone who makes threatening posts on social media could face charges, regardless of the intent.