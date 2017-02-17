

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old girl is dead after a snowmobile accident on Lake Scugog.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at around 10:20 p.m. last night.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, two snowmobiles were travelling together, each carrying two people.

The lead vehicle drove into open water, while the second vehicle managed to stop in time.

The two people from the second vehicle were able to help the male driver of the first vehicle out of the water. However they were unable to rescue the teen, identified by police as sixteen-year-old Sarah Lumsden of Lindsay, Ontario.

First responders arrived at the scene and were able to locate the girl with the help of a Durham Regional Police helicopter.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.