

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 16-year-old girl police had circulated surveillance images of in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man in the Weston neighbourhood earlier this month has surrendered to investigators.

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ont., died in hospital Nov. 14 after being fatally stabbed outside a drugstore on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Investigators said earlier this month they believe that Blacquiere was in the company of Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18. when the pair arrived at the commercial plaza in the same vehicle.

Blacquiere was then stabbed during the course of an altercation that began inside that vehicle, police allege.

Gordon is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Officers later identified a female they wanted to speak to in relation to the incident.

She was seen in security camera footage allegedly assisting the suspect after the stabbing took place.

On Thursday, the female surrendered to police in North York.

She was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. She appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday.

Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, she cannot be identified.

A third suspect, 24-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar of Toronto is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failure to comply with recognizance.