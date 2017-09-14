

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a collisioninvolving a motorcyclist in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. at Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard.

It's not clear if the girl was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

She was taken to taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.