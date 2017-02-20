

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A five-year-old girl remains in hospital this morning with serious injuries following a rear-end crash in Whitby Sunday night.

It happened near Taunton Road near Thickson Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say a grey Pontiac G5 was heading westbound on Taunton Road approaching Thickson Road when it collided with a Mercedes SUV, which was also travelling westbound.

Police say the five-year-old passenger of the Pontiac was air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre following the collision.

She remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The 58-year-old driver of the Pontiac and three others were also taken to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries in the collision.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and was later treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Durham Regional Police’s collision investigation unit has conducted an on-scene investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call officers at 1-888-579, ext. 5226.