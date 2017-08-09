

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a woman who allegedly slapped an eight-year-old girl in an Oakville grocery store on Tuesday morning.

Halton Regional Police say that at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a mother was shopping in a No Frills grocery store at 125 Cross Avenue, north of the Oakville GO station.

Investigators say an unknown female suspect slapped the mother’s eight-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mother then confronted the woman who quickly left the store.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 70-years-old, with brown shoulder length hair.

A surveillance camera image of her was released to the public on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Paul Foley at 905-825-4747, ext. 2215.