

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A nine-year-old Brampton girl injured in a devastating fire that claimed the lives of her sister, mother and father remains in hospital this morning, police confirm.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 Wednesday morning that the child, who was the only survivor of the deadly house fire, is currently at SickKids Hospital in serious condition.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a residence on Madison Street, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway.

The girl, identified by friends of the family as nine-year-old Zoya Kapadia, was rescued from the main floor of the home by an occupant of the basement apartment prior to the arrival of first responders.

The little girl’s sister, 19-year-old Amina Kapadia, and their parents were found dead in the house a short time later.

Fire officials told CP24 Tuesday that the three were found inside bedrooms in the rear of the semi-detached back-split home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently on scene investigating the cause.

“At this time, we have no idea as to the cause of the fire,” Wright said, adding that more information should be available at some point on Wednesday.

Brampton Fire Chief Michael Clark told reporters Tuesday that it appears the fire started on the main floor.

It is not clear if there were working smoke detectors in the home.