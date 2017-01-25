

Chris Fox, CP24.com





GO Transit service on the Stouffville line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train north of Agincourt GO Station on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, commuters have not yet been allowed to disembark from the train involved in the incident.

“It will unfortunately take a couple of hours before we are fully through the investigation, so this will be pretty disruptive,” she told CP24.

Aikins said that 5,000 to 10,000 people usually take GO Transit along the Stouffville corridor to get home.

She urged those people to consider alternative means of transportation, including GO buses and the TTC.

“We are going to work as fast as we can with the police to get the scene cleared as quickly as possible,” she said.