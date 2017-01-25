

Chris Fox, CP24.com





GO Transit service has resumed on the Stouffville line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train north of Agincourt GO Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Commuters aboard at the time of the incident were forced to wait on the train for several hours as a result.

“It will unfortunately take a couple of hours before we are fully through the investigation, so this will be pretty disruptive,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 earlier Wednesday.

Aikins said that 5,000 to 10,000 people usually take GO Transit along the Stouffville corridor to get home.

Police continue to investigate.