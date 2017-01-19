

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





GO train service has been disrupted on the Lakeshore East line after a person was fatally struck by a train.

According to GO Transit, the person was struck at Rouge Hill Station. It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that the pedestrian has since died of their injuries. Details on their gender and age were not immediately provided.

"We are able to safely evacuate the passengers on the incident train to buses thankfully," Metrolinx spokesperson Ann Marie Aikins said in a tweet.

The service disruption is expected to last for the next two to three hours.