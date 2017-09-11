

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Service has resumed on GO Transit’s Kitchener line following an earlier suspension for a police investigation.

The investigation caused some delays for GO Train riders for about two hours Monday afternoon.

Service was suspended on the line west of Bramalea Station shortly after 3 p.m. due to a police investigation.

Metrolinx said train service would be replaced by buses west of Bramalea while the suspension was in place.

The agency said that service was restored at around 5 p.m. but there may be some residual cancellations and delays.

The Union Station 17:02 - Mount Pleasant GO 17:58 trip has been cancelled because of the investigation, Metrolinx said.