GO Train service resumes on Kitchener Line
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 5:12PM EDT
Service has resumed on GO Transit’s Kitchener line following an earlier suspension for a police investigation.
The investigation caused some delays for GO Train riders for about two hours Monday afternoon.
Service was suspended on the line west of Bramalea Station shortly after 3 p.m. due to a police investigation.
Metrolinx said train service would be replaced by buses west of Bramalea while the suspension was in place.
The agency said that service was restored at around 5 p.m. but there may be some residual cancellations and delays.
The Union Station 17:02 - Mount Pleasant GO 17:58 trip has been cancelled because of the investigation, Metrolinx said.