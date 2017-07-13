

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO train service is resuming on the Lakeshore West Line west of Oakville after a fatality on the tracks in Burlington this morning.

The incident occurred near Burloak Drive and Harvester Road, east of the Appleby GO Station.

GO Transit spokesperson Scott Money said emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly after the incident and investigation was launched by police and a coroner.

Service was disrupted for a few hours for the investigation and GO buses supplemented service between Appleby and Oakville GO stations.

Speaking to CP24 Thursday morning, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the disruption impacted thousands of commuters trying to get to work this morning.

“It is a very busy time of day, probably our busiest," she said.

Aikins said there were about 1,500 passengers on board the incident train.

"It’s been a difficult, difficult morning for them and for many other people," she said.

She added that it has been a tough week for the transit agency with three other confirmed fatalities on GO train tracks.