

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





It could cost a little more to ride GO Transit and the Union Pearson Express this fall, a Metrolinx report suggests.

The provincial agency in charge of transit planning in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas is planning to raise the cost of single-ticket adult fares by three per cent per trip, with those travelling the furthest paying the most.

The increase is expected to take effect Sept. 2, 2017, according to a report going to Metrolinx’s board on Wednesday.

The change would only affect trips that cost more than $5.65, while cheaper fares would be unaffected by the new recommendations. Discounts for Presto card users within this range will also remain unchanged.

Commuters who pay between $6.75-7.05 per trip are likely to pay 20 cents more every time they travel between Union Station, while those who pay more than $8.65 – such as those travelling to Oakville or Barrie, for example – could wind up paying up to 40 cents more per trip.

The cost of a Union Pearson Express ride between Union and the airport would go up 35 cents per trip, and 25 cents if using Presto.

If approved, the increase would mark the first time the provincial agency has raised fares for the Union Pearson Express.

The report estimates the fare hike will generate an additional $8.5 million for Metrolinx, to address increasing operating costs, the costs of adding new services and maintaining new infrastructure.

Between 2013 and 2016, GO Transit fares increased roughly five per cent per year, with the latest changes taking effect each February. However, last December Metrolinx forewent the usual hike.

"This fare increase is necessary to meet the needs of our growing customer base, expand services and ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation," the report said.

The Metrolinx board is set to meet Wednesday to vote on the proposed changes. If approved, the price changes will take effect in September.