

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Delays are expected on the Lakeshore East Line this morning after scorching temperatures prevented crews from completing track work over the weekend.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said just one track will be available on the line during the morning rush hour as crews wrap up construction work at the Rouge Hill Go Station.

“We had track work scheduled in September when we don’t expect this kind of weather and unfortunately all weekend, they were impacted by the extreme heat and then yesterday the air quality was just not good at all so we didn’t get as much of the construction work done as we had hoped,” Aikins said.

“We worked throughout the night but we are going to need some more time this morning.”

Delays of up to 30 minutes or more are expected during rush hour this morning for those travelling between the Pickering and Guildwood GO stations.

Aikins said passengers can take GO buses or use the TTC as alternative modes of transportation.

“We do have the TTC protocol so you can use your GO pass to get transfer at Union, Main, Yorkdale, York Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, and Finch if that’s a possibility,” she said.

“If you can hold on a few hours and come in a little later this morning, work from home until then, I recommend you do that if that’s possible.”

Aikins said the crews will likely need a few more hours to complete the work.

Some eastbound trains out of Union Station have been cancelled, Aikins noted, to allow GO Transit to focus on inbound customers.