

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx is warning GO Transit riders to expect heavy security as they make their way to and from New Year’s Eve celebrations tomorrow night.

According to spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, security at GO Transit stations and on board GO Transit vehicles will be stepped up throughout the day Saturday and well into the early hours of Sunday morning.

“You will see a huge presence and on the late night trains when drinking is expected to be fairly high we will make sure every train has transit safety staff on board. It is a comprehensive plan,” Aikins told CP24 on Friday. “We want you not to drink and drive but we also want to keep everyone safe on the trains. We won’t tolerate any funny business at all and you will be watched very carefully to ensure that you keep safe.”

GO Transit will be operating on a typical Saturday schedule until 7 p.m., at which point enhanced New Year’s Eve service will kick in.

Trains will also run later than they usually do with the last trains on the various lines departing Union Station between 2:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m.

Aikins said that in addition to stepping up security in stations and on vehicles, GO Transit officials will also be monitoring social media for signs of trouble and working alongside the Toronto Police Service on security at Union Station.

“Ridership will probably be higher this weekend than it has been all year so it is important we be safe,” she said, noting that planning for this weekend has been underway for months.

The Toronto Transit Commission is also boosting its service tomorrow with subway service extended until 4 a.m.

Both GO Transit and the TTC will be free to riders after 7 p.m.