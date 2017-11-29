

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are looking to speak to a woman who came to the aid of a sexual assault victim earlier this month in the area of Caledonia Park and may have taken cell phone video of possible suspects.

Toronto police say that on Nov. 19 at about 4:30 p.m., a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by one or more suspects at 1130 Caledonia Road, just across the street from Caledonia Park.

Police said the woman ran into live lanes of traffic on Caledonia Road, trying to flag down motorists for help.

Two drivers pulled over and one of them, a woman, may have taken cell phone video of the crime scene and possible suspects.

The woman is asked contact investigators at 416-808-3204.