

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





One of the city’s most recognizable symbols – the beloved Henry Moore sculpture – was uprooted from its home along Dundas Street West Saturday morning, and relocated to a revitalized Grange Park ahead of its reopening next month.

The ‘Large Two Forms’ have sat at the southwest corner of Dundas and McCaul streets beside the Art Gallery of Ontario since 1974.

The massive eight-ton bronze civic icons of British abstract artist Henry Moore were hoisted by a crane and tucked into a leafy glade on the west side of the park, making it one of the final additions to the $11 million revitalization project.

The new site “provides a 360-degree unobstructed view of the sculpture, according to the AGO.

Revitalization of the two-hectare parkland just south of the AGO will reopen to the public July 8, after years of construction and landscaping.

It features an addition of 60 trees, a larger playground, a dog off-leash area, and new paths, lighting and seating.

The project was developed by design architect PFS Studios, executive architect Thinc Design, and play equipment designer Earthscape, with funding from the Weston family, the AGO and city.

Grange Park has a long history in Toronto. It has been the property of the gallery since the Grange estate was donated to the Art Gallery of Toronto – the AGO’s predecessor – in 1910, and the city has managed it as a public park for almost as long.

The gallery says it plans to replace ‘Large Two Forms’ with another piece of artwork, but added that work will be announced soon.