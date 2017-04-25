

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The interim president and CEO of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation has left the organization after precisely three years on the job.

Greg Spearn tendered his resignation yesterday, according to the TCHC.

The confirmation of Spearn’s exit comes on what would have been the third anniversary of him taking over the top job from Gene Jones on an interim basis. Jones resigned on April 25, 2014 after a scathing ombudsman’s report that raised concerns about mismanagement at the TCHC.

Board vice-chair Kevin Marshman will now take over from Spearn while a permanent successor is chosen.

“He has been an incredible asset to our organization and a champion for community housing.” TCHC Chair Bud Purves said of Spearn during a board meeting on Tuesday. “Greg has been a steady hand and has had incredible pressure and change during his time here. He has also helped us rally the city and the federal and provincial governments to help us invest more in community housing. Our work is not done but Greg has helped lay the ground work for an advocacy that we have made great progress on.”

Purves said that Spearn left the TCHC to “pursue other professional opportunities,” however it is unclear whether the ongoing search for a permanent CEO played into his position. Spearn had expressed interest in that job.

Speaking with reporters outside the meeting, city councilor and TCHC board member Joe Cressy refused to disclose any details about the reasons behind Spearn’s exit or the search for a permanent CEO.

“People decide to move on for personal and professional reasons as has happened here,” Cressy said. “As for our permanent search, the process is always confidential. We have an international search underway with numerous excellent candidates. I cannot get into the specifics of who has and hasn’t applied.”

Spearn led organization during turbulent time

Spearn occupied a very public role over the last few years, as he repeatedly pushed other levels of government for money to fund a $2.6 billion, 10-year capital repair plan.

Spearn was also involved with a task force aimed at overhauling the TCHC.

That task force, led by Senator Art Eggleton, uncovered hundreds of millions for additional repairs by remortgaging some of the TCHC’s properties at lower interest rates. It also made 29 other recommendations, including the creation of a new arms-length housing corporation to manage the TCHC’s properties.

Discussing Spearn’s time as interim president and CEO, Purves said that he occupied the job during a “difficult time” and has “served tenants and the board well.”

Meanwhile, in a statement Mayor Tory thanked Spearn for his service and reiterated his commitment to social housing.

“TCHC residents should know I am dedicated to making sure community housing is a healthy and safe place to live,” he said.

Purves said that an “international search” for a new president and CEO continues and should be completed in “the next couple months.”

The new interim president and CEO, Kevin Marshman, will take a leave of absence from the board while that search is completed and will then return to his role as vice-chair.

“Going forward Kevin you are stepping into big shoes,” Purves said.

Before taking over as interim president and CEO of the TCHC, Spearn served as the vice president and chief development officer of the organization.