

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A grocery store in the CityPlace development near the waterfront was briefly evacuated after a chemical leak in a nearby pool, Toronto police say.

Police said the Sobeys at Fort York Boulevard and Telegram Mews was evacuated as a precaution at about 2:05 p.m. after a call came in about a chemical leak at a pool nearby.

Callers told police that a chemical smell is wafting into the grocery store. The floor of the building above where the Sobeys is located was also evacuated, firefighter said.

One person reported they had vomited and experienced a burning sensation in their eyes.

Paramedics said they were assessing people at the scene but had not transported anyone.

The Sobeys re-opened to the public at 3:10 p.m.