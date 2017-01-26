

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A member of the Toronto-based Sexual Assault Action Coalition says she will be meeting with a Toronto city councillor today to discuss why a Little Italy bar has been allowed to stay open after sexual assault and confinement charges were laid against the bar’s owner and an employee.

Toronto police confirmed Wednesday that a total of 16 charges have been laid against Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, an employee of College Street Bar, and Gavin MacMillan, one of the bar’s owners.

Police allege on the night of Dec. 14, a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside College Street Bar, located at 574 College Street, near Manning Avenue.

Police say the woman was given drugs and alcohol while inside the bar.

Charges were laid against the two men last month and on Wednesday, police announced that the pair were facing new charges after more information came to light.

Carrasco, 31, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking, and three counts of sexual assault.

MacMillan, who was 41 at the time of his arrest, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The Toronto Police Service’s Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Viktoria Belle, a spokesperson for the Sexual Assault Action Coalition, said she plans to meet with Coun. Mike Layton today to discuss her concerns about the bar’s continued operations.

“We don’t want innocent staff to lose their wages. We don’t want to punish anybody who wasn’t involved but we really need hold people accountable,” she told CP24 Wednesday night.

The allegations against the two men have not been proven in court.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.

“We will follow this investigation thoroughly and the officers will take this investigation wherever it leads and lay more charges if that is applicable,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.