A group of Toronto police officers who are barred from marching in the city’s Pride Parade in uniform this weekend are headed to New York City to instead walk alongside NYPD officers in that city’s pride march.

A contingent of about 100 people, which includes Toronto police officers, civilian employees with the TPS, some correctional officers and officers from other police forces across southern Ontario, is headed to the Big Apple to participate in pride festivities there following Pride Toronto’s decision to ban uniformed officers from this weekend’s parade along Yonge Street.

The trip was organized after the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) of New York extended an invitation to Toronto police officers in May.

In January, the membership of Pride Toronto voted to ban uniformed officers from this year’s parade in the wake of a protest from members of Black Lives Matter- Toronto that briefly halted the event last year.

“We are delighted and overwhelmed by the support in New York City and that New York was able to get it right,” Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack told CP24 on Saturday morning, as he got ready to board a flight to New York. “Our wish and our hope is that Toronto organizers get it right next year.”

Police Chief Mark Saunders has said that it is important that the TPS takes a step back from its formal participation in the Pride Parade this year in order to allow important conversations to take place.

McCormack, however, told CP24 on Saturday that the decision to ban officers from wearing their uniform in the parade is an “insult” to his members.

“It is an insult to the people here who have been working so hard to say that there has been no inroads and that this relationship is fractured,” he said

For her part, the executive director of Pride Toronto has previously said that the ban on uniformed police at this year’s pride parade is not necessarily a permanent one.

"We are utterly welcoming to LGBTQ+ members of the police service and their allies. But what we are asking this year is that they not wear their uniform, that they not bring all the aspects of their uniform until we are able to have conversations with those parts of our community that feel that this is not appropriate to what they would like to celebrate in a parade,” Olivia Nuamah said in May.

Though McCormack has described the ban on uniformed officers as a “step backwards” away from inclusion, members of Black Lives Matter – Toronto have contended that the presence of uniformed and armed cops at the parade doesn’t feel inclusive for some members of the black community.

“When you go to the pride parade as a black, queer or trans person who has been persecuted by the Toronto police, treated unfairly, it doesn’t feel inclusive for us,” co-founder Sandy Hudson previously told CP24.

In September, Pride Toronto issued a wide-ranging statement in which it apologized for its “history of anti-blackness'' and "repeated marginalization of the marginalized''