A group behind a pop-up supervised injection facility at Moss Park will hold a vigil outside the office of Health Minister Eric Hoskins today in order to “demand action” to address what it says is a full-fledged opioid crisis.

The Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance, along with the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, are holding the vigil in front of Hoskins’s St. Clair Avenue office, beginning at 6 p.m.

The vigil comes two days after the provincial government committed an additional $222 million over three years toward fighting the opioid crisis but stopped short of declaring a public health emergency, as officials in British Columbia have done.

At the press conference to announce that investment, Premier Kathleen Wynne said that emergency declarations are usually reserved for situations with a “foreseeable end.”

“We will come together in our grief, loss and determination to demand action and honour the people we have lost to overdose,” a Facebook post promoting today’s vigil reads. ” We encourage people from all over the city to join us to help build a memorial that he and his government can't ignore.”

Though the actual vigil does not begin until 6 p.m., officials with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance have been outside Hoskins’s office since 11 a.m. providing overdose prevention training to anyone interested.

Data released earlier this week shows that 865 people died in Ontario in 2016 due to opioids, up from 728 the year before.