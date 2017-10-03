

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto area woman says she felt like a “sitting duck” when she and other concert-goers were placed in lockdown at a Las Vegas hotel after gunshots rang out at a country music festival on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday morning, Kathy Odovic said she was preparing to leave the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when gunfire erupted.

“We were going to leave the show and within two minutes before we left, it started. The gunfire started,” she said.

She added that she and many other people who attended the concert were placed in lockdown inside a banquet hall at a nearby hotel.

“You kind of felt like a sitting duck because you didn’t know what was going on. You couldn’t see the TVs. We wanted to get out of the common areas. We also suspected there was another shooter. We didn’t know at the time so we just had to sit and wait and hope for the best and pray for everyone that was out there,” she said.

The mass shooting left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured. The gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire at the crowded concert from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound moments before police arrived at the hotel room to apprehend him.

Odovic said she and other concert-goers were held in lockdown until about 6 a.m. Monday. When they were finally allowed to return to their hotels, they had to walk through the shooting scene.

“They had officers set up every 100 to 200 feet. They were guiding us to walk through,” she said.

“There was so much going on. It was a little bit surreal because you were looking at other people and they were asking how to get to their hotels, like people were very lost. A lot of people were in shock too.”

Four Canadians are among the dead, including three women from Alberta and one man from British Columbia, CTV News has confirmed. Seven Canadians were wounded.